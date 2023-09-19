Ulema to promote religious harmony, eradicate extremism, says Ashrafi

LAHORE - Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Monday said the PUC would organize ‘Rahmat-ul-lil-Ala­meen’ conferences nationwide during the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal. Addressing a press conference, he said Ulema and scholars in the conferences would shed light on the ways to create religious harmony and promote ethics, besides eradication of extremism in the light of the life of Prophet Mu­hammad (Peace Be Upon Him). Ashrafi, who is also President of International Interfaith Har­mony Council, said non-Muslim leaders would also be invited to address the conferences as “Islam promotes peace, love, and fraternity, and all other religions also teach these values”. Moreover, the non-Muslims would be sensitized to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he said, adding the PUC wanted to bridge the gap among different religious communities so they could co-exist with mutual understand­ing. There was need for national unity for the country’s progress, stability, and prosperity, he added. “Pakistan belongs to all of us as both Muslims and non-Muslims had laid its founda­tions together, and nobody will be allowed to promote any form of violence or extremism.”