Tuesday, September 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ulema to promote religious harmony, eradicate extremism, says Ashrafi

Ulema to promote religious harmony, eradicate extremism, says Ashrafi
Our Staff Reporter
September 19, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Monday said the PUC would organize ‘Rahmat-ul-lil-Ala­meen’ conferences nationwide during the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal. Addressing a press conference, he said Ulema and scholars in the conferences would shed light on the ways to create religious harmony and promote ethics, besides eradication of extremism in the light of the life of Prophet Mu­hammad (Peace Be Upon Him). Ashrafi, who is also President of International Interfaith Har­mony Council, said non-Muslim leaders would also be invited to address the conferences as “Islam promotes peace, love, and fraternity, and all other religions also teach these values”. Moreover, the non-Muslims would be sensitized to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he said, adding the PUC wanted to bridge the gap among different religious communities so they could co-exist with mutual understand­ing. There was need for national unity for the country’s progress, stability, and prosperity, he added. “Pakistan belongs to all of us as both Muslims and non-Muslims had laid its founda­tions together, and nobody will be allowed to promote any form of violence or extremism.”

 Rupee maintains winning streak against dollar

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1695017414.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023