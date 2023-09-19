UN Chief calls for immediate action to tackle issue of climate change

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for urgent action to deal with climate change including providing resources to developing countries to establish green energy sources.

Opening the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York today, he said we must be determined to tackle the most immediate threat to our future i.e. overheating of our planet.

The UN Secretary General said climate chaos is breaking new records, but we cannot afford the same old broken record of scapegoating and waiting for others to move first.

He said climate change is not just changing the weather but it is also changing life on our planet, affecting every aspect of our work and killing people and devastating communities.

He said drastic steps are required to cut green gas house emissions and ensure climate climate justice for those who contribute least to the crisis but are paying the highest price.

The UN Secretary General called for major reforms in global institutions, including at the UN Security Council to address modern challenges. He also stressed for redesigning international financial architecture, so that it serves as a global safety net for developing countries in trouble.

The UN Secretary-General denounced unilateral actions in the occupied Palestinian territories. He said escalating violence and bloodshed in the occupied Palestinian territories is taking a terrible toll on civilians. He said the unilateral actions are intensifying and undermining the possibility of a two-state solution which is the the only pathway to lasting peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis.