Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Waziristan traders write to COAS to resolve issues at Angoor Adda border

South Waziristan chamber expresses dissatisfaction over slow trade at border with Afghanistan

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 19, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

WANA  -  The Chamber of Commerce and Industry in South Waziristan trib­al district has appealed to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir for assistance in resolving the chal­lenges confronting traders at the Pak-Afghan Angoor Adda border crossing.

In a letter, the chamber urged the Army Chief to promptly take action to address Waziristan’s is­sues as a matter of utmost impor­tance.

Copies of the letter have been distributed to the Corps Com­mander Peshawar, the Chief Sec­retary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial minister for indus­tries and commerce, the chief col­lector customs, the inspector gen­eral of the Frontier Corps-South and the commissioner of Dera Is­mail Khan.

The letter underscores the fact that the Pak-Afghan Angoor Adda border crossing is generating sub­stantial daily revenue in the mil­lions of rupees. Furthermore, it stresses that the residents of Wa­ziristan have reaped benefits from commercial and trade activities, which have played a role in restor­ing peace and tranquillity to the area.

Since the establishment of the Angoor Adda Customs Station in 2020, the letter says, an estimated Rs4 to Rs5 billion have been col­lected monthly in taxes. Howev­er, trade operations at this border crossing have come to a standstill over the past nine months.

The sluggish business activi­ties are attributed to the local civil administration and other officials, according to the letter, resulting in unemployment, pov­erty, and unrest among the local populace.

The letter also alleges that secu­rity forces and other government personnel stationed at the border have posed numerous challeng­es to transport owners and driv­ers under the pretext of new vehi­cle entries.

Consequently, traders have relo­cated their trade operations away from Angoor Adda, diverting them toward Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi, Torkham, and Chaman borders.

