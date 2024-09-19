3 dead bodies recovered from Attock

ATTOCK - Three dead bodies were recovered from different areas of Attock. In the first incident, Rescue 1122 Hazro recovered dead body of a woman r/o village Hameed from the village pond and handed it over to legal heirs. In another incident, Rescue 1122 Pindigheb recovered dead bodies of two real brothers from a local mini dam in the jurisdiction of Pindigheb police station. Both the brothers,Muhammad Yaseen, 15, and Hadi Islam, 11, r/o Dhulian were missing from their home for the last two days. Resuce 1122 ambulances shifted their dead bodies to THQ Hospital Pindigheb for autopsy. Police have launched investigation.