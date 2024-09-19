Thursday, September 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

3 dead bodies recovered from Attock

Our Staff Reporter
September 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

ATTOCK   -   Three dead bodies were recovered from different areas of Attock. In the first incident, Rescue 1122 Hazro recovered dead body of a woman r/o village Hameed  from the village pond and handed it over to legal heirs. In another incident, Rescue 1122 Pindigheb recovered dead bodies of two real brothers from a local mini dam in the jurisdiction of Pindigheb police station. Both the brothers,Muhammad Yaseen, 15, and Hadi Islam, 11, r/o Dhulian were missing from their home for the last two days. Resuce 1122 ambulances shifted their dead bodies to THQ Hospital Pindigheb for autopsy. Police have launched investigation.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1726732701.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024