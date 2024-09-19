Thursday, September 19, 2024
72 dengue patients under-treatment in allied hospitals

APP
September 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -  As many as 72 dengue patients are currently under treatment in Rawalpindi’s Allied hospitals. During the last 24 hours, 30 more cases have been reported.

According to the latest report released by the District Health Authority, this year’s tally of positive cases reached 445.

The largest number of cases, 20 were reported from Pothohar Town alone during the last 24 hours. Chak Jalal Din area remains among the top affected areas of the city. Five cases were reported from areas of Chaklala Cantt Board (CCB).

The report shows an increasing ratio of admitted to discharged patients, which indicates number of admitted cases are greater than those who have been released after complete treatment from the hospitals. Benazir Bhutto Hospital nests largest dengue cases with 36 patients, followed by Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital with 15 patients under-treatment.

