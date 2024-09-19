ACE to probe theft of 29,000 vials of insulin

MULTAN - In a shocking incident, as many as 29,000 insulin vials worth Rs 20 million were allegedly stolen from the Health Department’s warehouse in Multan and it left thousands of citizens in urgent need of the life-saving drug without access. The case was initially registered with Shah Shams Police Station, where Multan Police quickly launched an investigation. As part of the operation, three officials of Health Department were handed over to the Anti-Corruption Department for further inquiry.

The source informed that Chief Police Officer (CPO) Multan referred the inquiry to Director Anti-Corruption for thorough investigation.

The theft has triggered public concern, especially as the stolen insulin vials were meant to be distributed to diabetic patients across the region. With a large number of citizens depending on these crucial supplies, their health remains at risk as authorities work to resolve the situation.

Just days before the theft, the Punjab Health Department had suspended two key officials. The missing insulin has caused a severe shortfall, leaving countless citizens without vital medication. Authorities were under pressure to recover the stolen vials and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly to restore public confidence and ensure the health needs of those affected are met.

This developing situation continues to highlight the need for tighter security measures in the handling of essential medical supplies, especially in regions where such incidents can directly impact the well-being of thousands, the sources stated.

ECONOMIC JUSTICE FOR FRAGILE STRATA OF SOCIETY DEMANDED

Economic justice should be provided to everyone regardless of their background, and everyone should have equal access to the resources necessary for a decent life.

This was demanded by civil society activist Shahid Mahmood Ansari at a press conference, organised by the Shaoor Taraqiati Tanzeem, Voice Foundation and the Pakistan Development Alliance to launch their campaign for economic justice, here on Wednesday. Those present at the event were Advocate Chaudhry Mansoor, Professor Malik Amir Nawaz, Iqbal Khan Baloch, and Malik Tasveer Hayat.

Ansari emphasised that economic justice was a global campaign that called on governments and societies to provide fair opportunities for all, including access to healthcare, social protection, and resources to face climate change, particularly for the most vulnerable in our community, such as women, children, persons with disabilities, and transgender individuals. He mentioned that their social awareness campaign was going on to help advance their society and foster a conducive environment. He urged government to allocate a larger budget for healthcare, provide better social protection programmes for needy families, and implement effective legislation to protect common citizens from the impact of climate change.