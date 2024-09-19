ACP hosts Lecture by Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar tittled “Shehr & Shairi”

KARACHI - Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, organized a lecture by Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar on the theme “Shehr and Shairi” at the Josh Malihabadi Library. The event was attended by notable literary figures, including the President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Ghazi Salahuddin, Fatima Hassan, Ambareen Haseeb Ambar, Akhlaq Ahmed, and others. Ghazi Salahuddin presided over the session, while the renowned poet Ambreen Haseeb Ambar provided an extensive introduction on the topic. During the lecture, Ghazi Salahuddin remarked that many volumes could be written on the poetry of cities, as the stages and experiences cities undergo are often reflected in poetry. Zeeshan Sahil has composed excellent poetry on the conditions of Karachi. Dr. Nasir Abbas Nayyar, in his lecture, highlight that literature in villages and rural settlements is often oral; meanwhile the literary tradition in cities is written. He pointed out that writing in cities initially emerged not for literary purposes but due to commercial needs. “The concept of a city cannot be imagined without writing,” in folk literature, stories are often repeated.