Admission in MDCAT significant concern for students

ABBOTTABAD - Recent changes in the F.Sc. examination marks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) have raised concerns among students and their families about the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) merit calculations. The total marks for the F.Sc. exam have been increased from 1100 to 1200, leading to apprehensions about its impact on the upcoming MDCAT scheduled for September 22.

Parents have expressed their concerns through letters to the governor and relevant authorities, seeking resolution before the exam date to ensure a fair evaluation process. Coordinator to PM on Health Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath has assured that the MDCAT examination will be conducted under strict regulations to ensure fairness and transparency.

Senior journalist Zubair Khan highlighted that the traditional total marks for F.Sc. exams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 1100, whereas other regions, including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Kashmir, have retained the 1100 mark total. This discrepancy creates an uneven playing field, potentially impacting the MDCAT merit list.

Educationist Sardar Touqeer explained that the increase in total marks alters percentage calculations significantly. For example, a student scoring 1100 out of 1200 marks this year achieves a percentage of 91.67%, compared to 90.91% for a student scoring 1000 out of 1100 marks last year. Such changes affect MDCAT aggregate scores and merit for admissions into public medical colleges.

To address these issues, it is proposed to standardize total marks across all regions, adjust percentage calculation methodologies, and ensure transparent communication regarding any changes. Implementing these measures before the MDCAT exam is crucial to maintaining fairness and equity in the admissions process.