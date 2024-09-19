All Eyes on Hanazono Rugby Stadium for the 2024 Pacific Nations Cup Final: Japan vs. Fiji

This Saturday, the in Osaka Prefecture will be the focal point of the rugby world as hosts Japan face off against Fiji in the final of the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup 2024. Both teams enter the final in outstanding form, each having won all three of their matches in the tournament. After dominant performances in the semi-finals, they are poised to deliver an electrifying showdown.

Fiji, the most successful team in the tournament’s history with five titles, head into the final brimming with confidence. The Fijians boast both the 2024 tournament's top try-scorer and the most formidable defense. Their path to the final included a commanding semi-final victory over the USA, continuing their run of impressive performances.

On the other side, Japan, buoyed by passionate home support, have been clinical throughout the competition. Their emphatic win over Samoa in the semi-final has set the stage for what promises to be a gripping final in front of their home fans.

A Historic Rivalry

The will mark the 20th meeting between Japan and Fiji in test rugby. Historically, Fiji has dominated, winning 15 of the previous 19 encounters. Japan, however, has tasted victory on four occasions and will be looking to upset the odds once again. Fiji has triumphed in five of their last six matches against Japan, including a comprehensive 35-12 win last August at the Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo.

In that match, Fiji crossed the try line five times, with Waisea Nayacalevu, Eroni Mawi, Simione Kuruvoli, and Frank Lomani (twice) all scoring. Japan, who played with 14 men after flanker Lappies Labuschagne was sent off, managed two late tries but couldn’t bridge the gap.

Fiji head coach Mick Byrne has made just one change to the team that convincingly beat the USA in the semi-final. Ilaisa Droasese comes into the starting lineup on the left wing, replacing Epeli Momo, who was substituted at half-time in the previous match. Droasese’s spot on the bench is taken by Olympic silver medallist Ponipate Loganismasi.

Fiji:

Eroni Mawi

Tevita Ikanivere

Samu Tawake

Isoa Nasilasila

Temo Mayanavanua

Meli Derenalagi

Kitione Salawa

Elia Canakaivata

Frank Lomani

Caleb Muntz

Ilaisa Droasese

Inia Tabuavou

Iosefo Baleiwairiki

Vuate Karawalevu

Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

Replacements:

16. Mesulame Dolokoto

17. Haereiti Hetet

18. Peni Ravai

19. Ratu Rotuisolia

20. Albert Tuisue

21. Peni Matawalu

22. Apisalome Vota

23. Ponipate Loganismasi

Japan head coach Eddie Jones has kept faith with the same starting lineup that defeated Samoa in their semi-final clash. The only alteration comes on the bench, where uncapped player Junta Hamano earns a spot wearing the number 23 jersey.

Notably, second-row Warner Dearns, openside flanker Kanji Shimokawa, and centre Dylan Riley have played every minute of the tournament, demonstrating their endurance and importance to the Japanese side.

Japan

Ahead of the final, the third-place play-off will see the USA and Samoa battle it out, both teams hoping to finish their tournament on a high note after semi-final losses. The match is expected to provide a thrilling curtain-raiser before the highly anticipated final kicks off.

As the final approaches, both Japan and Fiji will be looking to etch their names in the Pacific Nations Cup history, with Japan aiming to take full advantage of home support, and Fiji seeking to extend their dominance in the competition.



