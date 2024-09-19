Thursday, September 19, 2024
Alvi, JI leader condemn proposed constitutional amendment

Web Desk
8:30 PM | September 19, 2024
Former President Dr. Arif Alvi and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman strongly opposed the proposed constitutional amendment, labeling it an attempt to undermine the Constitution.

During a media briefing in Lahore, both leaders criticized the amendment, with Alvi declaring, "This is not just a bill; it is an attempt to bury the Constitution." He expressed gratitude to Maulana Fazlur Rehman for blocking the amendment and called for transparency, urging the draft to be made public.

Alvi accused the current government of lacking popular support and warned that the amendment would only worsen Pakistan's growing issues.

Echoing these concerns, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman vowed that Jamaat-e-Islami would resist the amendment at all costs, emphasizing that it was not a matter of negotiation but a defense of the nation's Constitution, especially with the Chief Justice's tenure nearing its end.

