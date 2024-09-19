Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh presents credentials to President Joe Biden

Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh officially assumed his role as Pakistan's 30th envoy to the United States after presenting his Letter of Credence to President Joseph Biden at a formal ceremony held at the historic Blair House on Wednesday. The event, attended by members of the diplomatic corps and senior U.S. officials, marked a new chapter in the Pakistan-U.S. partnership.

President Biden welcomed Ambassador Sheikh and reaffirmed America's commitment to its longstanding relationship with Pakistan. "The United States will continue to stand with Pakistan in addressing critical global and regional challenges," he said, underscoring the significance of the diplomatic relationship that has spanned more than 75 years.

In his remarks, Ambassador Sheikh conveyed greetings from Pakistan's President, Prime Minister, and its people. He highlighted the deep ties between the two nations, noting that Pakistan and the U.S. have a rich history of cooperation, particularly in areas such as climate change, energy, trade, health, and investment.

"Pakistan-U.S. economic partnership is the core of our engagement, with the U.S. remaining the largest destination for Pakistani exports," Ambassador Sheikh said. He emphasized Pakistan's readiness to expand trade and attract U.S. investments, particularly in emerging sectors such as alternative energy, green technology, and digital platforms.

Ambassador Sheikh also praised the role of the Pakistani diaspora in the U.S., calling them a vital "bridge" between the two countries.

President Biden, in his response, recognized the Ambassador's arrival as symbolic of the enduring friendship between the two nations. He emphasized the importance of the bilateral relationship in promoting global security and prosperity, pointing to joint efforts under the U.S.-Pakistan 'Green Alliance' and cooperation on counter-terrorism and regional security.

"Our countries remain united in addressing significant challenges like climate change, regional security, and global health," President Biden remarked, adding that he looks forward to working closely with Ambassador Sheikh to deepen ties between the two countries.

Both leaders expressed optimism about the future of U.S.-Pakistan relations, pledging to strengthen cooperation across various sectors and continue fostering mutual interests.