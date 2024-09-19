Thursday, September 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Anti-dengue spray drive initiated in 5 KP districts

APP
September 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -  Under the special directives of Advisor to Chief Minister on Health, Advocate Ihtisham Ali, an anti-dengue spray campaign has been launched in five dengue-affected districts, including Peshawar, Abbottabad, Bannu, Swabi, and Nowshera.

In these districts, fumigation is being carried out during dawn and dusk in dengue hotspot union councils.

In response to a social media report about the spread of dengue in the Bara Sheikhan area, Advisor Ihtisham Ali immediately directed anti-dengue teams to reach the affected area to conduct fumigation and distribute mosquito nets.

Anti-dengue operations are actively underway in Tehkal, Interior City, Nasir Bagh Road, Hayatabad, and other relevant localities in Peshawar.

According to Advisor Health, Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) is also being carried out inside the homes of dengue-affected patients to eliminate dengue mosquitoes.

Pakistan rejects Afghan envoy's explanation for anthem disrespect

Under his guidance, efforts to eradicate dengue larvae within households have been accelerated.

Public awareness campaigns at the street and union council levels, promoting community participation, have also been initiated.

Advisor Ihtisham Ali has instructed all line departments to effectively implement the 2024 Dengue Action Plan and fulfil their responsibilities diligently.

He also urged the public to report any dengue-related complaints on the Health Department’s social media page or his official page. “No negligence regarding dengue control will be tolerated,” he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1726732701.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024