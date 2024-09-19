Thursday, September 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ATC grants bail to TLP leader in 2 cases

ATC grants bail to TLP leader in 2 cases
APP
September 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE   -   An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted bail to Maulana Muhammad Tahir Saifi, a leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), in two cases registered under terrorism charges for creating disturbances and damaging state property. The court ordered the TLP leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 in each case. ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail applications of the TLP leader. The petitioner’s counsel argued that Muridke police had registered two cases against his client in 2021, but he was arrested in the cases after a lapse of many years. He submitted that his client was innocent and requested the court to grant bail to him. Following the arguments, the court granted bail to the TLP leader and ordered him to furnish surety bonds.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1726732701.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024