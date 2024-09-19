ATC grants bail to TLP leader in 2 cases

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted bail to Maulana Muhammad Tahir Saifi, a leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), in two cases registered under terrorism charges for creating disturbances and damaging state property. The court ordered the TLP leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 in each case. ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail applications of the TLP leader. The petitioner’s counsel argued that Muridke police had registered two cases against his client in 2021, but he was arrested in the cases after a lapse of many years. He submitted that his client was innocent and requested the court to grant bail to him. Following the arguments, the court granted bail to the TLP leader and ordered him to furnish surety bonds.