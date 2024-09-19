Attock police arrest 11 dacoits

ATTOCK - Police have arrested eleven members of three gangs wanted by the police in more than twenty cases of dacoities and snatching of bikes and cash at gunpoint. All have been sent behind the bars. DPO Attock Sardar Ghayas Gul said this while addressing a press conference in his office. DPO while giving details said that Hazro police arrested six members of Qaro gang which included Waqar Ahmad, Zakirullah, Abdul Wahab, Ejaz, Abdul Slam, Muhammad Amin all r/o Peshawar wanted by the police in eleven cases. In another attempt, Fatehjang police arrested Atif r/o Laniwala, Muneeb r/o Gulyal and Haris r/o Fatehjang wanted by police in three cases. Similarly, Hasanabdal police arrested Owaisa gang members Saif Ali r/o Pind Bahadur and Dil Nawaz r/o Hasanabdal wanted by the police in seven cases. DPO said that from these three gangs, police recovered Rs 3 million cash, a car, six bikes, two cell phones and eight pistols from their possession.