Thursday, September 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Attock police arrest 11 dacoits

Muhammad Sabrin
September 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

ATTOCK  -   Police have arrested eleven members of three gangs wanted by the police in more than twenty cases of dacoities and snatching of bikes and cash at gunpoint. All have been sent behind the bars. DPO Attock Sardar Ghayas Gul said this while addressing a press conference in his office. DPO while giving details said that Hazro police arrested six members of Qaro gang which included Waqar Ahmad, Zakirullah, Abdul Wahab, Ejaz, Abdul Slam, Muhammad Amin all r/o Peshawar wanted by the police in eleven cases. In another attempt, Fatehjang police arrested Atif r/o Laniwala, Muneeb r/o Gulyal and Haris r/o Fatehjang wanted by police in three cases. Similarly, Hasanabdal police arrested Owaisa gang members Saif Ali r/o Pind Bahadur and Dil Nawaz r/o Hasanabdal wanted by the police in seven cases. DPO said that from these three gangs, police recovered Rs 3 million cash, a car, six bikes, two cell phones and eight pistols from their possession. 

Data of 6mn Indonesian taxpayers, including president, leaked, sold: Report

Tags:

Muhammad Sabrin

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1726732701.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024