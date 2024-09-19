Thursday, September 19, 2024
Ayaz Sadiq demands reserved seats allocation under amended Election Act

Ayaz Sadiq demands reserved seats allocation under amended Election Act
Web Desk
5:14 PM | September 19, 2024
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has formally requested the allocation of reserved seats as stipulated by the amended Election Act. In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, Speaker Sadiq emphasized the importance of upholding the sanctity and autonomy of Parliament.

Sadiq’s letter underscores the need to adhere to parliamentary principles to ensure the dignity and independence of the parliamentary system. He highlighted that under the amended Election Act, independent members who join a political party are prohibited from switching parties. This act has been retroactively applied from 2017, making its implementation a constitutional and legal obligation of the Election Commission.

The letter also references a Supreme Court decision related to the allocation of reserved seats, reinforcing the call for compliance with the legal framework established by the amended Election Act.

