Babar Azam's unbeaten century powers stallions to 272-run target in Champions One-Day Cup

An unbeaten century by guided the Stallions to a total of 272 runs against the Dolphins in the seventh match of the Champions One-Day Cup at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, on Thursday.

After choosing to bat first, the Stallions made a solid start with Shan Masood (34) and Yasir Khan (46) forming a 76-run partnership. Following their dismissal, and Tayyab Tahir added 57 runs before Qasim Akram broke their stand. Azam's impressive knock of 104 off 100 balls was complemented by Hussain Talat's 23 runs.

A day earlier, Kamran Ghulam’s century, Salman Ali Agha's all-round performance, and a crucial half-century from captain Mohammad Rizwan led the Markhors to a 92-run victory over the Dolphins. Markhors now top the points table with three wins, while the Dolphins remain winless after two games, sitting at the bottom.