Barrister Saif urges federal govt to publicize draft of proposed constitutional amendments

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif on Thursday called on the federal government to release the draft of the proposed constitutional amendments for public discussion.

In a statement, Saif stressed that the draft should be shared through the media, as the federal government is accountable to the public. He claimed that Pakistan's global image had been tarnished since news of the constitutional package surfaced.

"The illegitimate government is undermining democracy with this constitutional package. Even the treasury MNAs haven't seen the draft, and they are being coerced to vote in favor," Saif stated.

He also called for clarification from Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, urging the CJP to "morally" resign from his positions over the issue.



