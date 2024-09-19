Thursday, September 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Barrister Saif urges federal govt to publicize draft of proposed constitutional amendments

Barrister Saif urges federal govt to publicize draft of proposed constitutional amendments
Web Desk
11:48 AM | September 19, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif on Thursday called on the federal government to release the draft of the proposed constitutional amendments for public discussion.

In a statement, Saif stressed that the draft should be shared through the media, as the federal government is accountable to the public. He claimed that Pakistan's global image had been tarnished since news of the constitutional package surfaced.

"The illegitimate government is undermining democracy with this constitutional package. Even the treasury MNAs haven't seen the draft, and they are being coerced to vote in favor," Saif stated.

He also called for clarification from Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, urging the CJP to "morally" resign from his positions over the issue.
 
 

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1726732701.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024