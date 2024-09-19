BLLF Pakistan holds seminar at Press club Lahore

Boded Labour Liberation Front (BLLF) Pakistan held a seminar at Lahore.

This seminar was presided over by Muhammad Tehseen Director South Asia Partnership (SAP) whereas Sumbal Malik Hussain MPA, Syeda Ghulam Fatima General secretary BLLF, Mahar Safdar Ali, Naveed Qureshi Director IRI Labour & Human Resource Department, Jahan Ara Wattoo Vice Chairperson Social Protection Authority, Ameer Ali, Mrs. Aapa Deep Sahiba, were amongst prominent speakers.

The seminar was largely attended by the brick kiln workers, representatives of civil society, media, and trade unionists and people from different walks of life.

While addressing the seminar Syeda Ghulam Fatima said that having passed 36 years decision of Supreme Court could not be implemented in true letter and spirit. Even implementation of minimum wage board award at rick kilns has been a hard nut to crack for all civil and military governments. She informed the audience that mere 1000 rupees are paid against making one thousand raw bricks instead of Rs.2738. That is a major indication of forced labour system and shows magnitude of influence and severe nature of forced labour system. That is a stigma on the face of our judicial system; law enforcement; governance ad administration.

She further added that beside the many reasons for this include the politics of trade unions where political parties have their own labour wings in the public sector and industries; the growing informality in employment which has promoted contract labour and outsourcing; the formation of pocket unions; and a lack of institutional support from the government. The further pronounced absence of collective bargaining in the informal economy denies laborers any possibility of presenting their views and needs. Together, all of these factors facilitate the perpetuation of bonded labour as a system.

She emphasized on the importance of the government to enforce national laws promptly. The provincial governments must take immediate steps to ensure that vigilance committees mandated under the law are functioning effectively, she added.

She demanded the provincial governments should also consider establishing a specialised police force authorised to implement the laws in place. The perpetrators should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law for holding workers in bonded labour and for physically or sexually abusing them. The provincial government must also prosecute state officials and police officers who fail to enforce the prohibitions on bonded labour, cooperate with employers to keep workers in servitude and/or take punitive measures against labourers seeking legal redress against employers for holding them in bonded labour. Most importantly, the government should consider increasing the penalties for those engaged in the bonded labour system and making the offence non-bailable under certain circumstances, such as those involving repeat offenders, multiple victims or prima facie evidence of violence.

Furthermore, legislation in force on industrial relations must be amended to ensure that all workers enjoy freely and effectively the right to join an independent trade union, to bargain collectively and to strike. Human Rights Watch recommends that the government should (a) redefine what an ‘essential’ economic activity to apply to only strategic or essential areas is, (b) redefine the legal effect of that declaration so that certain worker rights may be restricted, but not the right to join unions.

In particular, the government must ensure that bonded labour is prohibited even in areas considered essential. It is essential that the powers of the registrar of the trade unions in industries that have a high percentage of bonded labour be restricted so labourers can exercise their right of association.



Addressing to the audience, Muhammad Shahid secretary minimum wage Board Punjab said that welfare & wellbeing of brick kiln labour and eradication of forced labour system is the preference of this government. He informed the audience about different initiatives of government of Punjab to eradication of forced labour system that includes payment of wages through banks and brining the agriculture workers into ambit of labour code. Mahar Safdar Ali Program manager of LLF urged government to provide social protection ad introduce micro finance schemes to rick kiln & agricultures workers. Muhammad Tehseen, Director South Asian Partnership realized the insufficient and insincere efforts of government for eradication of forced labour system. He indicated the growing price gouging; increasing inflation; energy crises and nexus of criminals are major reason of increasing child labour ad forced labour.

MPA Sunbal Malik Hussain showed solidarity with brick kiln workers and made audience assure to arise their voice at assembly floor. Further she admired the struggle of Syeda Ghulam Fatima and demanded for women friendly environment for trade unions in brick kiln sector.

At the end of the seminar workers passed following resolutions:

1. The Provincial Governments must take immediate steps to ensure that Vigilance Committees mandated under the law are functioning effectively;

2. Provincial Governments should also consider establishing a specialised police force authorised to implement the laws in place.

3. The perpetrators should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law for holding workers in bonded labour and for physically or sexually abusing them.

4. The Provincial Government must also prosecute state officials and police officers who fail to enforce the prohibitions on bonded labour, cooperate with employers to keep workers in servitude and/or take punitive measures against labourers seeking legal redress against employers for holding them in bonded labour.

5. the government should increasing the penalties for those engaged in the bonded labour system and making the offence non-bailable under certain circumstances, such as those involving repeat offenders, multiple victims or prima facie evidence of violence.

6. Governmet should provide social protection; EOBI Benefits to brick kiln workers.

7. Brick kiln workers should e provided soft loan schemes; home loa ad small bussiness enterprises trainings to rick kiln workers.

8. Immediate implementation of minimum wage board award ad payments to workers should e transferred through Banks.

9. All benefits and rights under Factories Act 1934 should e provided to brick workers.

10. Demand for equal wages for women I all sectors particularly for rick ad agriculture women workers

A big workers’ really was staged at the end of the seminar where workers chanted slogans for their rights.