CDA gets 729 plots in DHA after 16 years as confidence building measure

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority after waiting for 16 years got 729 plots from the Defense Housing Authority but as a confidence building measure to pave way forward for another deal. The said plots are allotted to the civic authority in DHA Phase VI against a land sharing deal cut in 2007 in which CDA had transferred its 2412 kanals of land to DHA and was entitled to get 729 plots in return but DHA could not handover said plots even after many years.

Meanwhile, the civic authority’s board has recently approved a new joint venture with DHA over its acquired land measuring 10,000 kanals at Kuri area without a competitive process. The said new deal is based on inventory sharing under which all the residential, commercial and amenities plots would be divided with the ratio of 45 and 55 percent after development between DHA and CDA respectively.

However, sources informed as the DHA was at default in a previous deal and was reluctant to handover the agreed developed plots to CDA. The concerned formation of the civic authority stressed over the DHA’s management to fulfill its earlier promise before entering into a new deal. Resultantly, the long standing matter regarding handing over of 729 plots by the DHA to the CDA has amicably been resolved. The DHA has issued allotment letters of 729 plots in favour of CDA.

According to a press release, the Capital Development Authority has now decided to offer 729 residential plots to the general public and overseas Pakistanis. This was decided in a meeting held at CDA headquarters chaired by the Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was attended by all board members and senior officers of the authority. The meeting discussed the successful resolution of a long-standing issue between CDA and DHA concerning the allotment of 729 plots. The matter had been lingering and remained unresolved since 2007-2008, when CDA had handed over 2,412 kanals and five marlas of land to DHA under an agreement.

According to the original terms, CDA was to receive 729 plots against that land but the agreement could not materialize for years. Under a fresh agreement, DHA has now handed over the 729 plots to CDA. During the meeting, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that the issue has been resolved through proactive efforts and positive approach. This is a major achievement for CDA as it demonstrates the resolve to protect the authority’s interests and its assets. These 729 plots will now be offered to the general public and overseas Pakistanis which will not only generate substantial revenue for the CDA but also open doors for new development and investment opportunities in Islamabad. The revenue generated through these plots will be utilized on the projects that will directly benefit the people of Islamabad. Chairman Randhawa ensured that the funds generated will be utilized for the uplift of the city’s infrastructure, enhancing public services, and driving the overall uplift of the capital. Chairman Randhawa lauded the efforts of all those involved in the resolution of long standing issue. The resolution of this issue represents a significant milestone in the history of CDA.