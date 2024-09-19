China-Pak Int’l Industrial-Education Coop Alliance unveiled

ISLAMABAD - The 2024 China-Pakistan Vocational Education Cooperation and Development Seminar, organised by Tangfeng International Education Group and guided by Pakistan’s National Vocational and Technical Education Commission and other government bodies, took place in Wuxi, China recently.

Over 300 attendees participated, including Afifa Shajia Awais, Education Attaché at the Embassy of Pakistan in China, along with leaders and experts from both China and Pakistan’s educational and industrial sectors.

During the seminar, key achievements of the China-Pakistan International Industrial-Education Cooperation Alliance were unveiled, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

Afifa Shajia Awais emphasised that in recent years, Pakistan’s Provincial Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorities have closely partnered with Tangfeng on initiatives like the CCTE programme, Chinese language courses, short-term training, and industry-education integration projects.

These efforts have provided Pakistani youth with valuable learning opportunities and continuously introduced fresh talent into the two countries’ industrial cooperation.

Additionally, the Pakistan National Vocational and Technical Education Commission will collaborate with Tangfeng to integrate 210 programs into Pakistan’s vocational education system, tailored to meet the needs of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

By utilising a digital and green industry-education cooperation model, this partnership seeks to enhance vocational education integration between the two nations, setting the stage for a new chapter of high-quality collaboration.

At the national-level project launch ceremony, Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, Chairperson of Pakistan’s National Vocational and Technical Education Commission, delivered a video address.

She highlighted that, since its inception over a year ago, the China-Pakistan International Industrial-Education Cooperation Alliance has supported the creation of numerous in-depth cooperation projects between institutions and enterprises in both countries, achieving outstanding results.

The event also marked the addition of over 70 new Chinese institutions to the Alliance, all of which will collaborate with Pakistan’s education authorities and Tangfeng International Education Group to further strengthen China-Pakistan educational cooperation.

In addition, Afifa Shajia Awais awarded Liaoning Petrochemical Vocational and Technical College the status of co-builder of the “Pak-China Friendship Language Centre” and witnessed the launch of the China-Pakistan Digital Curriculum and Standards Project, with eight Chinese institutions joining this initiative.