CM Murad credits Sindh police for ‘best’ security arrangements

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah credited on Sunday the Sindh police for “best” security arrangements on the auspicious occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi.

According to details, CM Murad said: “The police and administration have ensured the best arrangements in line with Eid Miladun Nabi.”

He also acknowledged the cooperation of the clerics, saying, “I would also like to felicitate the clerics for extending the cooperation to the administration.”

Few days back, CM Murad had expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for showing keen interest in the development of Sindh.

According to details, CM Murad- led Pakistan Peoples Party delegation called on PM Shehbaz in Islamabad. On the occasion, the matters pertaining to the country’s political situation were underscored. The PPP leaders had also briefed the premier about the power projects underway in Sindh. Prominent among those who attended the meeting were Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Cheema, and Ali Pervaiz Malik.