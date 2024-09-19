CM orders crackdown on overcharging transporters

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed authorities to crackdown on overcharging transporters, ensuring that the recent reduction in transport fares, due to lower oil prices, benefits citizens. “Every passenger, every citizen, and every student must receive full relief from the petrol price reduction,” she emphasized, instructing that any overcharged fares be returned to the public. The CM tasked the provincial transport minister, commissioners, deputy commissioners, transport authority officials, and district administration to conduct strict field inspections to enforce compliance. Earlier, the CM was briefed by the relevant authorities that after the announcement of reduction in transport fares by the federal government, the Punjab government has also issued a new schedule of reduction in private transport fares for 37 cities. As directed, the transport fares for passengers have been reduced from Rs 40 to Rs 250. Maryam Nawaz was briefed that vehicles in 41 cities of Punjab have been checked to learn about fare collected from the passengers. She was apprised that once again, Rs 105,540 extra fare charged from the passengers has been returned, and Rs 358,500 fine has been imposed on the over-charging transporters. The CM was also briefed that 30 vehicles had been stopped to operate, Niazi Express has been sealed and Rs 1.5 Lakh has been slapped in fine on Niazi for not displaying fare list. On the directive of the chief minister, a helpline has also been made active for citizens’ complaints and their redressal.