Thursday, September 19, 2024
COAS reiterates desire to foster defence ties with Russia

Our Staff Reporter
September 19, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), at the General Headquarters.

During their meeting, they engaged in productive discussions on matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and bilateral cooperation across various sectors, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday. COAS reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering traditional defence ties with Russia. Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen security and defence cooperation in multiple domains, the ISPR said.

The visiting dignitary praised the Pakistan Armed Forces’ pivotal role in combating terrorism and their tireless efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

