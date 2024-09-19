Consumers’ problems now solved online: IESCO

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Board of Directors IESCO Dr. Tahir Masood has said that IESCO has always prioritized best services to valuable customers. In continuation to this commitment, IESCO has introduced and launched state of the art customers friendly online application IESCO SMART. This advanced online application IESCO SMART will facilitate the customers regarding provision of online new connections and its status tracking, correction of wrong reading bills, bills installments, extension in bills due date, change of name and change of tariff, provision of duplicate bills, online payments of monthly electricity bills, online payments of all kind of demand notices, online complaint registration and it’s tracking, electricity consumption and payment history etc Dr. Tahir Masood said that we are committed to providing excellent services and friendly working atmosphere to our customers and this application will assure online solution of all electricity issues and will save customers time.