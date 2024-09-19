Thursday, September 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DC orders measures to control dengue larvae growth

APP
September 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has directed that all the departments concerned should intensify preventive measures to control growth of dengue larvae in the district as the current weather is most favorable for its growth and spread. Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, he said that minor nature negligence or carelessness in this regard would not be tolerated. He said that it was very important to stop the outbreak of dengue in the current season and there should be no slack in preventive measures. The DC directed to speed up surveillance in the field and said that in addition to cemeteries, junkyards, plant nurseries and other sources, gaps and holes in trees should be well closed. The meeting was attended by the CEO Health Dr. Asfandyar, Assistant Commissioner City Faisal Ahmed and other officers.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1726630516.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024