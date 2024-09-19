Thursday, September 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DC orders registration of differently-abled persons

NEWS WIRE
September 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL  -   Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari directed the relevant authorities to ensure prompt registration of special persons in socio-economic registry. He said this while chairing a meeting, attended by special persons and some other officials. He discussed the measures for rehabilitation for special persons. Muhammad Ali instructed to department concerned to ensure timely payments to special persons working on temporary basis across the district. The DC said that the Punjab government was taking every possible step to address the concerns of special persons to improve their living standard. He said that ‘Himmat card’ initiative had been introduced for eligible registered differently-abled persons. He added that the government was committed to welfare of special persons.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1726630516.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024