Dengue, Chikungunya cases on rise in Karachi

KARACHI - Cases of mosquito-borne diseases, including chikungunya and dengue, have risen at health facilities in recent weeks, experts shared, warning that these cases are likely to increase further with the onset of winter.

They also emphasised the need for vector-control measures to eliminate breeding grounds of mosquitoes and other disease-causing insects.

Speaking to media, officials at the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) said that the number of patients reporting at the health facility’s emergency and outpatient departments (OPDs) had increased, which mainly constituted suspected cases of chikungunya followed by dengue, malaria and viral fever.

“We are getting a combination of these patients, though the number of patients presenting with signs and symptoms of chikunygunya is slightly higher,” said Dr Imran Sarwar G. Sheikh, the in-charge of the emergency department at the CHK. He said that around 50 patients of chikungunya and dengue daily reported at the hospital’s emergency department.

According to him, cases of chikungunya were being reported earlier at government facilities as well as private clinics but their numbers have risen in recent weeks, apparently due to stagnant water in localities after the rains. “We also receive around a dozen malaria cases and a significant number of viral fever cases daily,” he said. Sharing his clinical experience, senior general physician Dr Altaf Hussain Khatri said 80 per cent of the patients he examined on a daily basis these days presented with symptoms of chikungunya.

“Its diagnostic test cost around Rs4,000 that majority of patients can’t afford. Hence, we make an assessment on the basis of patient’s signs and symptoms as well as medical history in most cases. We also get their CBC [complete blood count] done, which give us an idea about the disease pattern and help us decide treatment,” he explained.

Over a month back, he recalled, a few patients tested positive for chikungunya when the cases started coming in at the clinic.

Officials at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre also confirmed the spike in mosquito-borne illnesses but could not provide any data.

Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, senior general physician practicing in Shirin Jinnah Colony, said the number of viral fever cases presenting with flu-like symptoms was comparatively higher these days followed by suspected cases of chikungunya and dengue. “The majority of patients don’t opt for laboratory tests due to financial reasons. Hence, we can’t be hundred per cent sure about the viral illness they suffer from. In some cases, it could be Covid,” he said, adding that doctors suggest symptomatic treatment in most cases and the patients recovered in five to seven days. In other cases, he pointed out, a CBC test and a chest X-ray were advised.