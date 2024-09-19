DEO lauds schools’ staff performance

Timergara - District Education Officer (male) Lower Dir Inayatullah Khan paid a surprise visit to GHS Dheri Talash and other public sector schools in Talash on Wednesday morning. The DEO checked the attendance of teaching, non-teaching staff, and students. He visited various classrooms, observed the teaching methodology, and asked questions from the students.

Pleased with the satisfactory answers from the students, the DEO appreciated the staff for their punctuality and effective teaching. He also expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness of the school premises.

Addressing the teachers, DEO Inayatullah emphasized the CM’s ‘Awami Agenda’ and the directives of the Directorate of Education for enhancing the teaching and learning process. He instructed the teachers to strictly observe official timings, chlorinate drinking water, observe a weekly cleanliness day, install dustbins, guide students, establish an Audio-Visual Aids room, arrange the science lab properly, and follow the lesson plan. He also directed the clerical staff to update the profiles of teachers and students.