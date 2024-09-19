ECP session ends without progress on Supreme Court's directive

The third session of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), held on Thursday, concluded without any advancement on implementing the Supreme Court's order.

The meeting, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, involved commission members, the secretary, and the legal team. Sources suggest the ECP will continue its discussions and reconvene on Friday.

The Supreme Court had earlier clarified that candidates with submitted party certificates were to be recognized as PTI's successful candidates and instructed the ECP to act immediately on its ruling regarding reserved seats.

In a ruling by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, the court criticized the ECP's plea for clarification as a delaying tactic, stressing the need for strict compliance with the initial decision.