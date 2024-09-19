Thursday, September 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ECP session ends without progress on Supreme Court's directive

ECP session ends without progress on Supreme Court's directive
Web Desk
8:50 PM | September 19, 2024
National

The third session of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), held on Thursday, concluded without any advancement on implementing the Supreme Court's order.

The meeting, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, involved commission members, the secretary, and the legal team. Sources suggest the ECP will continue its discussions and reconvene on Friday.

The Supreme Court had earlier clarified that candidates with submitted party certificates were to be recognized as PTI's successful candidates and instructed the ECP to act immediately on its ruling regarding reserved seats.

In a ruling by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, the court criticized the ECP's plea for clarification as a delaying tactic, stressing the need for strict compliance with the initial decision.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1726732701.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024