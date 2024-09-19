Elite Force officials suspended over injuring citizens

FAISALABAD - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Abdul Wahab suspended three Jawans of elite force on the charge of firing and injuring the citizens in the area of Saddar Jaranwala police station. Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the elite force had allegedly opened firing and injured two citizens in Jaranwala. Upon receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the SSP Operations to probe into the matter and provide justice to the victims.

Therefore, the SSP Operations suspended three constables of Elite Force including Naveed, Arshad and Tariq while a special inquiry committee was constituted to probe into the matter.

This committee would work under supervision of SP Jaranwala whereas DSP AVLS and SDPO Jaranwala would be its members. Further action against the accused would be taken on the basis of inquiry report, spokesman added.

ADB DELEGATION DISCUSSES METRO BUS SERVICE

A delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) called on Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir here on Wednesday and discussed the ‘Faisalabad Quality Public Transport Network Report’. Members of the delegation were Huma Daha, an expert in an urban transport system, Ashar Lodhi and Muhammad Mubashar Moeen.

A spokesman said all stakeholders are being taken on board to give practical shape to the project. On the instructions of the Punjab government, paperwork on the Metro Bus Service project under BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) is underway, added the spokesman. FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, Chief Engineer FDA Mehr Ayub and others were present.

The DG FDA briefed the delegation about the study report and a proposed plan for metro bus service. He said that under red line, blue line, yellow line and purple line, the Metro Bus Service will cover Abdullahpur, Sheikhupura road, Bole Di Jhuggi, Motorway, Manawala, Dhanola, General Bus Stand, Kamalpur Interchange, GTS chowk, Makuana, Susan Road, Jhang Road, D-Type, Satiana Road, Sheikhupura road , Canal Expressway, Narrwala road, Chak Jhumra, Dyal Garrh, Jarranwala, Khurrianwala and other areas.