In every generation, there comes a moment that completely overturns the established order, and Israel’s attack on Lebanon using electronic pagers covertly rigged with explosives is one such moment. The consequences of this attack will ripple across the world in the coming days and months.

As the smoke cleared from Beirut, a few things became immediately apparent. First, this is a clear-cut terrorist attack. Israel employed devices distributed to civilians, including children, doctors, and nurses, detonating them without regard for who would be harmed, spreading terror and confusion throughout the city. This is the textbook definition of an indiscriminate terrorist attack under international law. It is no different from a car bomb or a suicide attack, and the world must recognize it as such.

Secondly, and more significantly, this attack raises serious concerns about the safety and credibility of modern electronic devices originating from the West. While Israel may attempt to frame this as a sophisticated cyber operation targeting Hezbollah’s communication, the reality is far more alarming. The pagers in question were part of a shipment from Taiwan, a country aligned with both the United States and Israel, intercepted and laced with explosives at some point in the supply chain. This raises the disturbing question: if Israel, and by extension the West, consider this a legitimate method of attack, what is to stop them from tampering with other devices—your car, phone, or laptop?

This incident casts a shadow over all Western-made electronic devices, prompting fears similar to the ones the U.S. raised about Chinese companies like Huawei and their potential threat to national security. Now, it is Western firms engaging in such escalations, with far-reaching consequences for trust in technology from the West and Israel.

In response, more countries will seek to secure their own supply chains, relying only on trusted allies. This will exacerbate the existing divisions in the global economy, with nations aligned with the West clinging to Western technology and those aligned with the anti-West bloc relying solely on non-Western sources. The resulting damage to global economic interdependence is unprecedented and will continue to unfold over the coming years.

This marks a dangerous escalation in the Middle East, and the world will bear the heavy consequences of this tragic attack.