FIR filed against brother of martyred journalist Nasrullah Gadani in Mirpur Mathelo

MIRPUR MATHELO - Unknown gunmen opened fire on the relatives of Shaheed journalist Nasrullah Gadani as they were returning from a protest in Mirpur Mathelo, demanding the arrest of those involved in his murder.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, following a protest rally held by Gadani’s family and supporters. Despite four months passing since the gruesome murder, the local police have yet to apprehend any suspects. During the attack, two people were critically injured by gunfire. In response, the police registered a case against both the unknown attackers and some of the protestors.

An FIR was filed against Yaqoob Gadani, the brother of Nasrullah Gadani, and 15 others. Sources suggest that around 25 other individuals might also be involved in the firing incident.