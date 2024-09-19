Thursday, September 19, 2024
Gold rates dip by Rs300 per tola

September 19, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs267,700 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs268,000 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs257 to Rs229,510 from Rs229,767, whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs210,384 from Rs210,620, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,950 and Rs2,529.14, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $18 to $2,569 from $2,587, the association reported.

