Governor lauds reform in NAB’s anti-corruption drive

Lahore - Deputy Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sohail Nasir and Director General (DG) NAB Lahore, Amjad Majeed Aulakh called on Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor’s office to hold a significant meeting on proposed Accountability Facilitation Cell (AFC). Governor Punjab appreciated Chairman NAB’s vision for reforms in NAB, emphasizing that eradicating corruption and ensuring rule of law are crucial for Pakistan’s development. However, the Deputy Chairman NAB assured that NAB will protect respondents’ dignity and prevent any exploitation. At the occasion, the Deputy Chairman NAB briefed Governor Punjab on the mandate and functioning of Accountability Facilitation Centre (AFC), which will scrutinize complaints against Provincial Assembly members. He said, AFC will operate under the Speaker Punjab Assembly’s supervision, headed by a Grade-20 officer duly appointed by Speaker of Provincial Assembly. He assured that NAB will not directly entertain complaints against members of Provincial Assembly (MPA), instead, AFC will refer them after initial investigation. Dy Chairman NAB announced plans to expand AFC’s scope to various Chambers of Commerce and Industries. He also informed that the Business Facilitation Cells have already been established at all regional NAB offices to address business community concerns. Mr. Sohail Nasir also told that NAB will not entertain any anonymous or pseudonymous complaints against Assembly members. Action will be taken against individuals filing false complaints. Governor Punjab praised Chairman NAB’s positive initiatives and assured full cooperation from the Governor’s office. Dy Chairman NAB also presented the draft of AFC to worthy governor Punjab, however, the meeting concluded with the exchange of shields between DG NAB Lahore and Governor Punjab.