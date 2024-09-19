Haroon Malik outlines Pak football’s path to NC, emphasises fair elections

LAHORE - Haroon Malik, Chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee, discussed the committee’s mission, challenges, and achievements since its establishment. In a recent interview with The Nation, Malik highlighted the committee’s role in restoring normalcy to Pakistan’s football operations, aiming to streamline processes and ensure the game’s long-term sustainability through transparent governance and innovative digital solutions.

Reflecting on the inception of the Normalization Committee in 2019, Malik explained that its formation came in response to political disputes within Pakistan’s football community. Despite initial setbacks, including disruptions caused by the COVID- 19 pandemic, the committee has been able to make significant progress since January 2020, when Malik formally took charge. “We were tasked with five critical objectives,” Malik shared. “These include ensuring the continuation of football operations, creating a comprehensive registration process for players and clubs, formulating election rules, conducting district and provincial elections, and finally, holding elections for the federation.”

The NC Chairman highlighted one of the committee’s biggest accomplishments: the rollout of the Pakistan Football Connect platform. This digital registration system, introduced nationwide, has revolutionized the way players and clubs are registered and monitored.“This platform is a game-changer for Pakistan football,” Malik noted.

“We now have over 6,000 clubs registered and more than 50,000 players in the system. Every player is issued a unique FIFA Connect ID, ensuring transparency at all levels. For the first time, we can verify every player’s club affiliation, history, and eligibility instantly. This is a huge step towards transparency and accountability.” The digital platform is already playing a critical role in the ongoing election process and will continue to serve as a valuable tool for future governance and international player transfers. He emphasized that this level of transparency and organization was unprecedented in Pakistan football history.

Malik explained that the ongoing district and provincial football elections are another vital component of normalizing Pakistan’s football structure. The committee has worked diligently to ensure that these elections are conducted fairly, using digital tools such as WhatsApp for communications and ensuring ease of access for remote regions.

“Some doubted whether clubs from remote areas could participate in this digital process, but they proved us wrong,” Malik said. “Clubs from 169 districts have successfully registered and participated in the elections, showing the nationwide passion for football.”

The NC Chairman further explained the importance of these elections for the future of Pakistan football: “The districtlevel elections have laid the groundwork for the provincial elections. Once the provincial bodies are established, we will move towards holding elections for the national federation.”

He assured that all stakeholders would be represented fairly, with no room for manipulated or bogus clubs. “We have scrutinized every club through a rigorous process, and only genuine clubs with active players are part of the football family now.”

When asked about potential legal issues hindering the election process, Malik acknowledged that there were a few court cases, but most have been resolved. He emphasized that the Normalization Committee respects the court’s decisions and continues to move forward with the election process wherever legally permitted.

Malik expressed optimism for the future of Pakistan football, particularly with the youth. “I see a bright future for our young players. We’ve built a strong foundation through the Pakistan Football Connect platform, and the upcoming governing bodies must continue this work with the same dedication. The progress we’ve made is just the beginning.”

He concluded by acknowledging the significance of the upcoming provincial elections. “For the first time, we have a process where only legitimate football representatives are involved. This is not just a milestone for Pakistan football, but a necessary step to take our game to new heights.”