HFP organises Naunehal Seerat Conference

KARACHI - A Naunehal Seerat Conference for children on the theme: “Education and discipline: In the light of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) morals” comprised of recitation of verses from holy Qur’an, Hamd, Mehfil-i- Na’at, Rasm-i-Bismillah and speeches, was held at the Arena, Bahria Town Tower on Wednesday under the auspices of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan (HFP). Former Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, and anchor Aneeq Ahmed was invited as guest speaker in the conference. Sadia Rashid, President Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, presided over the proceedings. Syed Muhammad Arsalan Director HFP was also among the attendees. Speaking on the occasion, Aneeq Ahmed said that like other bright aspects of the blessed life of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him), his moral character is also exemplary and unmatched. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said “Verily, I have only been sent to perfect righteous character.” He said: “True knowledge instills the fear of Allah. This means we should learn and teach what Allah and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) desire from us. The Prophet’s purpose in educating and training his companions was to build a righteous society with strong moral values.”