‘Hospital on Wheels’ program launched in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL - The Diabetic Center has launched its ‘Hospital on Wheels’ program to provide treatment to diabetic patients in Sahiwal on Wednesday. According to official sources, under this three-day initiative, over 500 patients will be examined and provided with necessary medication. Professor Javed Rashid, while sharing details of the program, stated that the camp will operate from 8AM to 4PM until Thursday, September 19. The center plans to organize such camps every three months to ensure continuous monitoring of the registered patients from Sahiwal. According to the schedule, the next camps are scheduled for December 17-19, 2024, March 18-20, 2025 and June 17-19, 2025. During the clinics, apart from diabetes, the medical teams will also examine issues related to the eyes, heart and pregnancy.