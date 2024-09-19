ICCI president calls for govt support to empower business community at Nadra Facilitation Centre launch

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari emphasised that the business community is economy’s real driving force and resolution of its issues should be the government’s top priority to ensure ease of doing businesses. This statement was made during the inauguration of the newly established National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) Facilitation Centre at the Chamber launched alongwith Muhammad Faheem Khan, Director General NADRA, ICCI executives and members.

Bakhtawari highlighted his commitment to selfless service to the business fraternity, citing it as his top priority throughout his tenure. He expressed gratitude for achieving numerous milestones, attributing his success to Allah Almighty. Expressing utmost gratitude to Chairman NADRA, Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar Malik for his complete cooperation for the establishment of the Centre, he said that all credit goes to the chairman for accepting his request for the centre and initiating work on it on emergent basis for its completion within short span of time. He also expressed the hope that this fully equipped centre offering range of services, including, Normal CNIC, Urgent CNIC, Family Registration Certificate (FRC) Birth Certificate etc to the community will greatly benefit the members and contribute to Chamber’s success.

Under his leadership, ICCI has risen to the top position among country’s chambers, thanks to the contributions of various committees formed to promote linkages with key departments. The hard work of these committees has yielded significant results, earning the Chamber widespread recognition. He said that a Mediation Council Office, Police Facilitation Centre, Tax Ombudsman Office have already been working and offering all the necessary services to the community.

He proudly mentioned his initiated mega projects including establishment of a state of the art Expo Centre at the heart of the twin cities, establishment of an Industrial Estate at Neela Dulla Interchange, Health Insurance of the ICCI members by expressing the hope that the dream of completion of these projects will soon materialise and the community will derive the benefit.

The ICCI president vowed that he is determined to continue the social service of the business community as well as the residents without any discrimination after the completion of his tenure as his corporate social responsibility by expressing the hope that the business community in the ICCI election for 2024-26 will vote for the Founder Group members by keeping their services for it and will enable them to bag the victory with sweeping majority. On his part Muhammad Faheem Khan, Director General, NADRA apprised the attendees about the services to be offered by the centre by commending ICCI president for his concerted efforts for the facility.