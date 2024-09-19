IHC bars AC not to announce verdict in £190m reference

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday ordered the Accountability Court not to issue a final verdict in the Al-Qadir Trust Case reference against former minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra until September 26 but can proceed with the trial.

A petition was filed at IHC by Barrister Salman Safdar, Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry and others, counsels of Imran Khan and Bushra against the Accountability Court decision of disposing of the acquittal application of the couple in the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust reference in a jail trial.

According to Advocate Khalid AC judge Nasir Javed Rana disposed of the acquittal application of Bushra on September 5 and gave the reason that since the case is about to be concluded and a decision will expose the mind of the court, the application will be decided when the case will be concluded. The acquittal application of Imran Khan was also disposed of on September 12.

The court issued notices to NAB for September 26 on acquittal applications. The court has also ordered the submission of the Local Court Record (LCR) and will hear the petition on merit. The court also ordered the court not to announce the final verdict till September 26, however, the court can proceed with the trial.