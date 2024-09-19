Thursday, September 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IHC issues notices on Raoof Hasan’s ECL plea

IHC issues notices on Raoof Hasan’s ECL plea
Web Desk
12:09 PM | September 19, 2024
National

On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices to the Interior Ministry and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding a plea to remove PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presided over the hearing, which addressed the request for the removal of Hasan’s name not only from the ECL but also from the Provisional Control List (PCL). Hasan’s counsel, Shahnawaz Ranjha, represented him during the proceedings.

The court has decided to adjourn the case for two weeks, during which the notices will be served to the relevant authorities. This move follows Hasan’s appeal seeking relief from the travel restrictions imposed by his inclusion on the ECL.

The outcome of this case could have significant implications for Hasan’s ability to travel and participate in political activities.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1726732701.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024