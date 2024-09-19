IHC issues notices on Raoof Hasan’s ECL plea

On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices to the Interior Ministry and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding a plea to remove PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presided over the hearing, which addressed the request for the removal of Hasan’s name not only from the ECL but also from the Provisional Control List (PCL). Hasan’s counsel, Shahnawaz Ranjha, represented him during the proceedings.

The court has decided to adjourn the case for two weeks, during which the notices will be served to the relevant authorities. This move follows Hasan’s appeal seeking relief from the travel restrictions imposed by his inclusion on the ECL.

The outcome of this case could have significant implications for Hasan’s ability to travel and participate in political activities.