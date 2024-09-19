IHC orders intel agencies to file reports on Faizan’s enforced disappearance

Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court (IHC), presided over by Justice Babar Sattar, has released a detailed order regarding the enforced disappearance of 18-year-old Faizan, who was abducted on July 5th and later returned home on September 9th. The order followed the habeas corpus petition filed by Faizan’s father, represented by lawyers Iman Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha.

During the September 11th hearing, Assistant Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal informed the court that Faizan had returned, and the petition could be disposed of. However, the court declined, emphasizing that the petition not only sought Faizan’s return but also an investigation to identify and penalize those responsible for his enforced disappearance. The court order highlighted the constitutional rights to liberty (Article 9), privacy (Article 14), and protection under the law, which were violated in Faizan’s case. The Islamabad Police, led by Inspector General of Police (IGP), was criticized for its failure to identify those involved in Faizan’s abduction and the subsequent raid on his house.

Despite Faizan’s return, the IGP was unable to produce concrete evidence or track the origins of a video statement allegedly made by Faizan, claiming he left home voluntarily. The court found this explanation dubious, given the clear evidence of Faizan being forcibly taken in front of his father.

Justice Sattar expressed concern that Islamabad Police’s investigation was either deficient or deliberately obstructive. He noted that intelligence agencies must investigate these serious allegations diligently to maintain rule of law and national security.

In response, the court ordered that multiple intelligence and investigative agencies, including the ISI, IB, FIA, MI, and others, be impleaded as parties in the case. These agencies are required to submit reports on whether they have any information regarding Faizan’s abduction, the vehicles and individuals involved, and where he was held. The agencies were given two weeks to comply, with the next hearing scheduled for October 17, 2024.