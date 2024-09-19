Thursday, September 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IIUI, HEC inaugurate workshop on enhancing online teaching

APP
September 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Faculty of Education at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD), and the Directorate of Quality Assurance and Development (QAD), successfully inaugurated a two-day workshop titled “Quality First: Enhancing Online Teaching in Higher Education”. The event aims to strengthen the quality of online education across higher education institutions in Pakistan, focusing on best practices for course design, student engagement, and assessment in digital platforms. The workshop is part of NRPU Project Quality Assurance for Online Teaching in Higher Education in Pakistan by Dr Fouzia Ajmal (PI) and Prof. Dr. N. B. Jumani (Co-PI). The opening ceremony was graced by the Acting President IIUI, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar, who lauded the participants for the urge to adopt the modern means of teaching and learning. He said that factor of relevance is mostly missing that must be the prime focus of the teachers. He discussed distance education, its utilization, future scope, its global needs and transformations on teaching and learning and ever changing job market.

NA body reviews EAD’s oversight of 46 multilateral projects, identifies execution challenges

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1726630516.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024