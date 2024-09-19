IIUI, HEC inaugurate workshop on enhancing online teaching

ISLAMABAD - The Faculty of Education at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD), and the Directorate of Quality Assurance and Development (QAD), successfully inaugurated a two-day workshop titled “Quality First: Enhancing Online Teaching in Higher Education”. The event aims to strengthen the quality of online education across higher education institutions in Pakistan, focusing on best practices for course design, student engagement, and assessment in digital platforms. The workshop is part of NRPU Project Quality Assurance for Online Teaching in Higher Education in Pakistan by Dr Fouzia Ajmal (PI) and Prof. Dr. N. B. Jumani (Co-PI). The opening ceremony was graced by the Acting President IIUI, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar, who lauded the participants for the urge to adopt the modern means of teaching and learning. He said that factor of relevance is mostly missing that must be the prime focus of the teachers. He discussed distance education, its utilization, future scope, its global needs and transformations on teaching and learning and ever changing job market.