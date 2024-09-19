India asks Pakistan for review of 64-year-old water treaty

India has formally sought a review of the 64-year-old Indus Water Treaty (IWT) - a water-sharing agreement brokered by the World Bank in 1960 - with Pakistan.

New Delhi has sent a notice to Islamabad on Aug. 30 under Article XII(3) of the Indus Water Treaty, Press Trust of India reported late Wednesday night.

“India’s notification highlights fundamental and unforeseen changes in circumstances that require a reassessment of obligations under various articles of the treaty,” the report said, quoting unnamed sources.

The two neighbouring countries share the water of six rivers under IWT, a water-sharing agreement brokered by the World Bank in 1960.

Under the agreement, the waters of the eastern rivers – the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi – have been allocated to India, while the three western rivers – the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab – go to Pakistan.

Pakistan accuses India of "continuously violating” the treaty by building dams on the western rivers, whereas New Delhi thinks Islamabad controls more water than New Delhi as a result of the treaty.

India is also locked in a water dispute with China on the construction of dams and proposed diversion of the Brahmaputra River, which originates in Tibet and provides a third of India’s needs for irrigation.