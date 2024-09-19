Journalists visit Gomal Zam Dam

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN - The Mehsud Press Club, in collaboration with Gomal Scouts, organized a visit to Dam for over 70 journalists and social media activists on Wednesday. The trip aimed to highlight the dam’s significance and its positive impacts on the region.

Nauman Khan, the Resident Engineer of WAPDA, provided a detailed briefing on the dam’s construction, its benefits for agriculture, its role in electricity generation, and its effect on groundwater levels. Representatives from the agriculture department and other relevant agencies also shared valuable insights with the visiting media delegation.

Participants praised the initiative, noting that the visit significantly enhanced their understanding of the Dam’s importance. One social media activist remarked, “Even though we live here, we were not fully aware of the dam’s significance. Today’s visit has greatly increased our knowledge.”

The president of the Mehsud Press Club emphasized the importance of projects like the Dam for the development of South Waziristan and expressed gratitude to the Gomal Scouts Commandant and other institutions for their cooperation in facilitating the visit.