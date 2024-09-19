Chikungunya Cases surge in Karachi

Karachi has witnessed a significant rise in chikungunya cases, with 140 confirmed cases reported between May and September, according to the health department.

During this period, 211 suspected cases of the disease were reported, out of which 189 individuals underwent screening. Of those tested, 140 were confirmed positive for chikungunya.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) had earlier issued an advisory for controlling and preventing chikungunya, a mosquito-borne viral disease similar to dengue fever. The Ministry of Health has since directed authorities to take immediate action to curb the spread of the outbreak, warning that the disease is transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Bharat, the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, highlighted that while the majority of cases were reported in Karachi, other regions have also been affected. Globally, chikungunya cases are most prevalent in Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

Dr. Bharat stressed the need for precautionary measures to prevent further transmission of the disease and urged the public to remain vigilant.