Karachi’s Neglected Roads

I wish to draw your attention to a very concerning and important issue: the neglected condition of the roads in Karachi. Due to poor construction, rain, and a lack of maintenance, these roads have become extremely uneven and rough, leading to numerous accidents and significant public losses. This issue requires substantial attention, particularly given the air pollution, the absence of a proper drainage system for rainwater, and the fact that roads are often flooded for several days. This flooding leaves hundreds of cars stranded for hours and fosters the growth of bacteria and parasites in stagnant water.

It must be emphasised that every street in our beloved city should be well maintained. To address this issue and achieve our goals, the government must prioritise the basic needs of the people over the construction of unnecessary flyovers and bus stations.

KINZA FAISAL,

Karachi.