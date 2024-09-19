Thursday, September 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Karachi’s Neglected Roads

September 19, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters, Headlines

I wish to draw your attention to a very concerning and important issue: the neglected condition of the roads in Karachi. Due to poor construction, rain, and a lack of maintenance, these roads have become extremely uneven and rough, leading to numerous accidents and significant public losses. This issue requires substantial attention, particularly given the air pollution, the absence of a proper drainage system for rainwater, and the fact that roads are often flooded for several days. This flooding leaves hundreds of cars stranded for hours and fosters the growth of bacteria and parasites in stagnant water.

It must be emphasised that every street in our beloved city should be well maintained. To address this issue and achieve our goals, the government must prioritise the basic needs of the people over the construction of unnecessary flyovers and bus stations.

KINZA FAISAL,

Karachi.

Peru declares state of emergency over deadly forest fires

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1726732701.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024