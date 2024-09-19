Karakoram International University launches Climate Summer School Cohort 2024

GILGIT - The Department of Environment at Karakoram International University (KIU) has successfully launched its inaugural Climate Summer School in 2024. This groundbreaking initiative is designed to address the pressing issue of climate change in the region.

The programme has brought together individuals from regional partners and international organisations, fostering a collaborative approach to combating climate change. The Climate Summer School is set to become an annual event, providing a platform for knowledge sharing, capacity building, and innovation.

Dr Shaukat Ali, Chairman of the Department of Environmental Sciences at KIU and the Climate Summer School, welcomed the participants during the orientation and inauguration. He emphasised that this event marks the beginning of an exciting journey into climate science, policy, and action. By bringing together brilliant minds, the programme aims to explore innovative solutions to the pressing challenges of climate change, foster collaboration, critical thinking, and a commitment to building a sustainable future. We appreciate the participation and support of our partners and look forward to a fruitful collaboration.

On the first day, Shehzad Hassan Shigri, Director of the Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency (GB-EPA), led a thematic session on “Eco and Adventure Tourism: Empowering Communities through Sustainable Tourism Initiatives.” This session explored the intersection of tourism and environmental stewardship, highlighting the potential of eco and adventure tourism to empower local communities. Shigri emphasised the importance of sustainable tourism practices that protect the region’s pristine landscapes while promoting inclusive growth and preserving cultural and environmental heritage.

Miss Nelam Pari, Consultant for the Climate Summer School and SDGs Advocate, engaged participants in a session on sustainability, climate action, and the role of SDGs in driving global change. In an interview with The Nation, she explained that the immersive programme will offer in-depth exploration of climate change, sustainability, and environmental stewardship through engaging workshops, interactive sessions, and expert discussions.