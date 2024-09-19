King Charles phones PM Shehbaz; invites to attend CHOGM

ISLAMABAD - British King Charles III has formally invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) scheduled in Samoa next month.

The invitation was extended to PM Shehbaz by British King Charles III during a telephone call made by the king yesterday.

Accepting the invitation, the prime minister said that the CHOGM in Samoa would be a significant moment in the history of the Commonwealth, being the first summit that the King would chair since becoming Head of the Commonwealth.

Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the Commonwealth and the values enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter.

He said that the CHOGM in Samoa would provide a forum to discuss opportunities for enhancing intra-Commonwealth cooperation on a number of important issues, such as fostering sustainable development, strengthening democratic institutions, and empowering Commonwealth youth.

Noting the King’s longstanding interest in environmental issues and various initiatives for climate sustainability, the Prime Minister said that he particularly looked forward to engaging with Commonwealth leaders on climate change, especially as Pakistan is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

He also inquired after the King’s health and conveyed his best wishes for Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, who had successfully completed her treatment.

Recalling the fond memories of the King’s last visit to Pakistan, when he was the Prince of Wales, the Prime Minister hoped that the King and Her Majesty The Queen would visit Pakistan soon.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott called on the prime minister here.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the British leadership to strengthen relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, emphasizing that their long-standing ties could be further enhanced through cooperation in various areas.

He stressed the importance of prioritizing government’s initiatives, particularly the economic challenges being faced by the country.

He emphasized the need for enhanced coordination and cooperation on trade and investment, climate change, social connectivity, and regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

He stated that millions of Pakistanis residing in Britain served as a vital link between the two countries, playing a key role in enhancing bilateral relations.

The prime minister also extended his best wishes to King Charles, while the British High Commissioner conveyed good wishes for Pakistan on behalf of the British Government.