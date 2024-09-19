Thursday, September 19, 2024
LDA seals defaulters’ properties

APP
September 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, Headlines

LAHORE   -  The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Wednesday sealed several properties over non-payment of commercialisation fee and illegal commercial use of buildings.

The Town Planning Wing of the LDA carried out operations in various areas including Bypass Road, Johar Town, Garden Town and Gulberg. The Town Planning Zone-4 sealed 14 properties in Johar Town for failing to pay commercialisation fee.

Meanwhile, Town Planning Zone-3 sealed 10 properties in Garden Town and Gulberg.

The sealed establishments include showrooms, private schools, grocery stores, restaurants, private offices, and other shops. Prior to the operation, these properties were issued multiple notices regarding their outstanding dues.

The operations were directed by Ali Nusrat, the Operations Director of Town Planning Zone-4, and Sidra Tabassum, the Director of Town Planning Zone-3.

