LHC bars arrest of PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja until Monday

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued an order prohibiting authorities from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja until Monday. Raja had approached the court with a petition alleging that cases were being filed against him for political reasons and that he had not been given details of these cases.

The court has directed authorities to provide information regarding the cases and inquiries against Raja and has sought a response from the Punjab government and other involved parties.

Earlier, PTI had filed a separate petition with the LHC seeking protection against arrests ahead of its rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on September 21. The petition, filed by Sheikh Imtiaz and Yasir Gillani, argued that arrests of PTI members in Punjab were infringing on their constitutional right to organize the rally. The court is requested to ensure the rally can proceed peacefully.